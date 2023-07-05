First-level checking of EVMs started in Thoothukudi

July 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The first level checking of electronic voting machines, which has been stored in the godown on the Collectorate premises after being used in the Assembly elections held in 2021, commenced here on Tuesday.

In the presence of District Collector K. Senthil Raj and representatives of political parties, the sealed godown was opened for the first level checking of the EVMs. A four-member team from Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, will check and calibrate the EVMs, in case of any fault.

Dr. Senthil Raj said 4,671 ballot units, 2,316 control units and 2,868 VVPATs (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail), would be checked by the technicians from BEL. The votes polled in these EVMs in the earlier election would be erased in the presence of the representatives of political parties and checked again for proper functioning.

“If an EVM is found to be not functioning properly despite attempts to repair it, the faulty EVM will be seperated and not be used in the next polls. We’ve also fitted CCTV cameras at vantage points to record the entire EVM checking exercise,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

In Kanniyakumari district, 5,204 ballot units, 3,760 control units and 2,613 VVPATs have been kept in the sealed godown on the Collectorate premises with police protection. In the presence of Collector P.N. Sridhar, District Revenue Officer Balasubramanian and the representatives of political parties, the godown’s seal was opened on Tuesday for checking the control units, ballot units and the VVPATs.

A team of technocrats from Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited have camped in Nagercoil to check these machines, which will be used in the ensuing Parliamentary polls in 2024.

