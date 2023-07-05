First-level checking of EVMs begins in Ramanathapuram district

July 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Ramanathapuram

First-level checking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) ahead of Parliamentary election began in Ramanathapuram district. Checking by engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited will continue till August 8.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran inspected the checking in the presence of representatives of political parties at the EVM godown at the Collectorate.

The Collector said that as per the instructions of Election Commission of India, the EVMs meant for Ramanathapuram, Tiruvadanai, Muthukulathoor and Paramakudi Assembly constituencies were checked for their quality and their functioning.

Eight engineers from BEL were conducting the checking of 1,963 control units, 3,263 ballot units and 2,335 voter verifiable paper audit trail units. Closed circuit television cameras along with giant LED television screen have been installed at the godown to facilitate representatives of recognised political parties to view the EVM checking work on all days.

Adequate police personnel have been posted at the godown to prevent unauthorised entry. After completion of the first level check, the EVMs would be kept at the godown.

District Revenue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, Assistant Collector (Training), V.S. Narayana Sharma, Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme), Mariselvi, Tahsildar (Elections), Ravi, were among those who were present.

