First instalment of COVID-19 relief assistance distributed

Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurated distribution of the first instalment of COVID-19 relief assistance of ₹2,000 for rice ration card holders here on Saturday.

Mr. Moorthy said 8.90 lakh card holders in Madurai district would receive the first instalment of the financial assistance. He distributed the assistance to a few beneficiaries at Chettikulam of Madurai East Assembly constituency and Alanganallur of Sholavandan constituency. He said that the public can contact the War Room functioning on the Collectorate premises for COVID-19-related grievances. The Finance Minister distributed financial assistance on North Masi Street.

Other districts

Cooperation Minister I. Periyasamy inaugurated the exercise at Pillayarnatham in Athur taluk in Dindigul district in the presence of Collector M. Vijayalakshmi.

Mr. Periyasamy said Chief Minister M K Stalin was fully aware of the hardships faced by the common man. He urged the people to be on the guard during the pandemic and help the official machinery.

In the presence of MLAs Cumbum Ramakrishnan, A. Maharajan (Andipatti), Collector H Krishnanunni gave away the relief to beneficiaries in Theni.

According to the District Supply Office, there are 4.09 lakh card holders and through 526 ration shops, the assitance would be given over the next 30 days. The Collector said that card holders need not rush to the ration shops and they could receive the cash on the date mentioned in the tokens.

So far, 67,573 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19. Thebi district has 346 containment zones.

Transport Minister Raja Kannappan, who gave away the relief to card holders at the old collectorate building in Ramanathapuram, said 3.75 lakh card holders would get ₹75 crore relief in the district.

The district had about 2,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, including 1,000 beds with oxygen support. The Covid Care Centres in Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi and other locations had 524 beds. In Ramanathapuram GH alone, there were 600 beds with oxygen support. The public need not panic, but help the officials by remaining at home, he said.

Rural Development Minister K. R. Periakaruppan, who districuted the relief at Tirupattur, said ₹80.57 crore had been allocated for the 4.02 lakh card holders in Sivaganga district. Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy was present.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K. K. S. S. R. Ramachandran inaugurated distribution of COVID assistance at a ration shop in Tirunagaram in Aruppukottai.

He said 5.79 lakh white ration card holders, including Sri Lankan refugees, will be distributed ₹115.84 crore in the first phase of ₹2,000 distribution.

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu inaugurated the exercise at Mallankinaru in Kariapatti taluk and Sengamalanachiyarpuram in Sivakasi taluk.

Collector, R. Kannan and Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan were present.