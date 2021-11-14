Madurai

First flood warning issued

PWD has issued the first flood warning at Mullaperiyar reservoir as the water storage level reached 140 feet on Sunday. The dam, which has a storage level of 152 ft, has been permitted by the Supreme Court to store water up to 142 ft. With widespread rain in catchment areas, the inflow into the dam was 4,400 cusecs and the discharge 900 cusecs.

In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 69.19 feet (permissible level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,143 cusecs and discharge of 1,419 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,395 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was in (mm): Periyar 26.8, Thekkadi 16, Thaniyamangalam 6.1, Gudalur 4.8, Shanmuganadhi 2.7 and Kodaikanal 1.2.


