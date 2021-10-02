First flood warning issued in Sothuparai dam

The first flood warning in Sothuparai dam was issued on Friday evening after the water level in the dam touched 121.28 feet. According to a Public Works Department engineer, the water level touched 121.28 feet at 5 p.m. with an inflow of 16 cusecs.

The full reservoir level is 126.8 feet. The second and the final flood warning will be issued as a when the water level touched 126.28 feet and the surplus water would be released.

The total capacity of the reservoir is 100 mcft.

Meanwhile, the PWD officials have sent a proposal for releasing water for 2,845 acres of land in Periyakulam taluk of Theni district.

“The proposal has been made in anticipation of rainfall under northeast monsoon in October, November and December,” he added.