First flood warning issued as Vaigai dam level rises

THENI

With the water level at Vaigai dam crossing 66 feet mark (maximum permissible level is 71 ft) on Tuesday evening, the district administration has issued the first flood warning.

After the northeast monsoon turned active along the Western Ghats, there has been a steady, and sometime copious, flow of water in the rivers, which increased the inflow into the reservoirs in the district.

Places like Gudalur, Vettukadu, Kombai, Sothuparai, Devadanapatti, Varushanadu, Gandhi Nagar, Arasaradi and Vellimalai experienced good rainfall. Consequently, the flow in Moola Vaigai river too increased.

As a result of continuous rains, discharge from Periyar dam was increased to 1,500 cusecs. According to weather forecast, the same pattern of rainfall is likely to continue for some more time.

The rise in water level in Vaigai dam, which is a prime source of water for irrigation and domestic consumption to parts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, has cheered farmers and people in general.

On Tuesday morning, the inflow into Vaigai dam was 2,992 cusecs. By 5 p.m., the inflow went up to 3,180 cusecs. The increase in water level from 65.55 feet in the morning to 66.14 ft in the evening made the officials issue the first flood warning.

The PWD engineers said the second flood warning would be issued when the storage level crossed 68.50 ft and the third warning would be issued when the level touched 69 ft. In the event of the inflow constantly rising, the entire inflow would be discharged.

The officials advised the people to stay away from Vaigai river.