First flood warning issued as Vaigai dam level reaches 66 feet

December 15, 2022 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI/THENI

With the storage level at Vaigai dam reaching the 66 feet mark (maximum permissible level is 71 ft.) on Thursday, Publlic Works Department has issued the first flood warning

Till two days ago, the water level in the reservoir stood at 64.86 ft. Steady rainfall in the catchment areas such as Vellimalai, Megamalai, Varushanadu and Arasaradi has resulted in the Moola Vaigai swelling - the river carries 3,000 cusecs of water.

With widespread rain in Mullaperiyar dam, close to 1,100 cusecs of water was being released from it. As a result, the storage level in Vaigai dam has moved up in the last 36 hours to touch the 66 ft mark on Wednesday night.

A senior official in the Water Resources Department in Madurai said that they have issued the flood warning so that the district administration in Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram could be on alert mode.

Already, 69 cusecs of water was being released from the Vaigai dam for drinking water projects underway in Madurai, Andipatti and Sedapatti regions.

On Thursday evening, the water level stood at 66.65 ft and as the level moved further to 68.50 ft., the second flood warning would be issued and the third and final warning would come in at 69 ft, he added.

The Collectors in the five southern districts have directed the revenue, fire and rescue services, police and the disaster management department officials to coordinate from Thursday night and ensure that people were adequately cautioned to move away to safe places.