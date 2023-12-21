GIFT a SubscriptionGift
First flood warning from Periyar dam issued to Kerala

December 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has issued the first flood warning to Kerala after water level in Periyar dam touched 140 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) at 12 noon on Thursday. The dam was receiving around 2,000 cusecs of water with a discharge of 300 cusecs.

The second flood warning would be issued when the level touches 141 feet. As and when the water level touches 142 feet, the third and final flood warning would be issued and discharge of water would begin towards both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Vaigai dam level

In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,187 cusecs and discharge of 2,319 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,763 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 8, Sothupparai dam 3, Thekkadi 1.2, Uthamapalayam 1, Madurai and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.8 each, Viraganur 0.6 and Gudalur 0.4.

