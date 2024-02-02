First ever web 3.0 pavilion at Sivaganga Book Fair attracts visitors

February 02, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Though the annual Book Fair under way in Sivaganga is in its third edition, an innovative move to put up a web 3.0. pavilion — the first of its kind in a Tier-III city in Tamil Nadu — has created a tremendous impact among the youngsters and general public.

The Book Fair, is being organised by the Sivaganga district administration and the BAPASI. With the participation of leading publishers and noted authors, numerous students from various educational institutions in the district have been visiting the stalls, which would come to a close on February 6.

Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periakaruppan has appealed to the public to cultivate reading habit and encouraged the public libraries to buy books which would bring about transformation for the good in the society. He donated ₹1 lakh on the inaugural function for purchase of books to the libraries. Many private educational institutions in the district and rural local body representatives too have come forward and contributed liberally, the officials said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, Sivaganga District Collector Asha Ajith said that the book exhibition was a first step in introducing the world of books to the children. In the present day, when many children were using internet and mobile phones for long number of hours, such a book fair was an opportunity for the youngsters to take a break from their internet usage.

Inviting donors and philanthropists to liberally contribute for buying books, which would be distributed to the children from economically weaker sections in the district, the Collector said, “We have the list of schools and children who cannot afford to buy books... Under the ‘Adopt a School’ programme also we are planning to share the information with the philanthropists.”

Thanking the BAPASI and the volunteers, Ms Asha Ajith said that she was keen to have something innovative or novel for the visitors in the Book Fair, which led to the 3.0 pavilion coming up among the 110 participants.

Explaining the features of the 3.0 pavilion, R. Mageswar, founder and president, ARTA (Aesthetical Renovation Through Art) Foundation, said that the idea was to take virtual reality to the viewers, who can experience a new world through Oculus camera. The technology, which is inspiring, should reach every corner as the viewers can see multiple applications.

He further said that the ARTA had already conducted over 75 projects across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in giving a new look to the environment through innovations. “The encouragement from the Collector came as a fillip to us and startups like AppReal, FocuzAR and AllReal joined us in setting up the pavilion here. Our target is to reach out to the government schools and the response from the students is amazing,” he summed up.