First-ever book fair to be held in Virudhunagar from Nov. 17

The first-ever book fair in the district will be held at KVS Higher Secondary School ground on Madurai Road in Virudhunagar from November 17 to 27.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the district administration, in association with Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, would organise the book fair, in which publishers and booksellers from Tamil Nadu and some leading publishers of the country would participate.

Over 100 stalls would be set up for the publishers and booksellers in the exhibition. It would remain open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

In order to encourage reading habit among students, the district administration had decided to conduct various competitions, including elocution, poetry writing, essay writing and drawing, for school and college students. Besides, cultural programmes by the students and folk art programmes and special programmes featuring writers would be conducted every day.

The Collector appealed to the public, students and the youth to visit the book fair and buy books.