First-ever book fair to be held in Virudhunagar from Nov. 17

The Hindu Bureau VIRUDHUNAGAR
November 04, 2022 18:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The first-ever book fair in the district will be held at KVS Higher Secondary School ground on Madurai Road in Virudhunagar from November 17 to 27.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the district administration, in association with Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, would organise the book fair, in which publishers and booksellers from Tamil Nadu and some leading publishers of the country would participate.

Over 100 stalls would be set up for the publishers and booksellers in the exhibition. It would remain open between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to encourage reading habit among students, the district administration had decided to conduct various competitions, including elocution, poetry writing, essay writing and drawing, for school and college students. Besides, cultural programmes by the students and folk art programmes and special programmes featuring writers would be conducted every day.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector appealed to the public, students and the youth to visit the book fair and buy books.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app