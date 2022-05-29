First edition of Pixel Photo & Video Expo ends on a high note

S. Venkatesan, MP, speaks at the valedictory function of Pixel Photo & Video Expo organised by MADITSSIA in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

May 29, 2022 17:53 IST

“From the Vietnam war to the COVID-19 pandemic, photographs have always possessed the power to change the course of action in society,” said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan while speaking at the closing ceremony of the first edition of Pixel Photo & Video Expo held here on Sunday.

During the three-day expo, organised by the Madurai District Tiny and Small-Scale Industries Association (MADITSSIA), about 85 stalls offered a range of photo and video related equipment and accessories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are really happy with the response for the first edition of this kind down south. We received more footfall than expected, almost 20,000 in three days,” said S. Bharathi, event chairman.

While speaking at the event, Mr. Venkatesan said that Madurai had enormous talent in all fields. Such exhibitions will help create awareness of various trends and help the people pursue their artistic talents.

“There is no bigger power than the spark that art ignites in oneself”, he remarked.

Mr Venkatesan felicitated the winners of the sponsored photography contest held during the three-day expo who were awarded goodies worth ₹10,000 and three of them bagged diamond jewellery.

Earlier, Mr Venkatesan toured the stalls in the expo.

S Sampath, president of MADITSSIA said that the stall owners came from as far as Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai along with a set of local traders.

“More than professional lensmen, amateurs were able to learn a lot from the latest models and trends in the industry," said Mr Bharathi.

Youngsters, especially college students pursuing visual communication gained much knowledge.

The fashion show was another highlight of the expo that encouraged shutterbugs to try their hand at fashion photography, he added.

Apart from the stalls, workshop-cum-seminars were conducted by photography experts and mentors on various topics like newborn, maternity and product photography, how to visualise photographs, lectures creating awareness of security threats etc.

The expo also housed a free medical eye check up and COVID-19 vaccination camp.

The organisers have announced that the second edition of Pixel would be held between May 26 and 28 next year.