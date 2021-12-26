First dose given to 80% of eligible populace in city

Madurai Corporation had administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 80% of the eligible population in the city’s 100 wards, said Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Commissioner said that administering the second dose had been completed for nearly 50% of the eligible populace. In the coming days, more people would get the shot. The first dose coverage had increased from 72% to 80% in the last 30 to 40 days alone, he said.

According to Health Department sources, there is no shortage of vaccine which is being administered at Government Rajaji Hospital and many PHCs and UPHCs. Some people, whether educated or not, are still hesitating to get themselves vaccinated and protected against the coronavirus. Only on showing people who had the jab, doctors could remove their fear and get themselves vaccinated.

Road relaying

When asked about relaying roads damaged by the recent rains, Mr. Karthikeyan said that the city had 1,574 km of metalled roads in the 100 wards. It was impossible to relay roads across the city at the same time. They would be reliad in phases. As some of the contracts were awarded only a week ago, the contractors had been mobilising men and materials. The works would begin from the first week of next month. The city would have good roads soon, he said.

The contractors had been instructed to lay roads as per the tender conditions. Payments would be released only on fulfilment of those conditions, he said.

The functioning of the newly-opened Periyar bus stand was being studied for improvement of vehicular and pedestrian movement. Some minor corrections would be to made as the pattern of vehicle flow at different timings was being studied.

A pedestrian underpass would be constructed between Periyar bus stand and Netaji Road. The Detailed Project Report had been prepared and the work would get completed in 14 months, officials said.