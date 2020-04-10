Madurai

First COVID-19 death in Thoothukudi district

THOOTHUKUDI

A 72-year-old COVID – 19 positive patient, who was undergoing treatment in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, died on Friday evening. She is the first victim in the district.

After the victim’s daughter-in-law, who was working with a private hospital as a lab technician, exhibited symptoms of SARS – CoV – 2 virus, she was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on April 7.

Officials also isolated the woman’s husband and her 72-year-old mother-in-law, all living in the same house. When the old woman and her son too tested positive for COVID – 19, all the three were undergoing treatment in the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital.

Even as the lab technician and her husband are reportedly “stable”, her mother-in-law died at 5 p.m. after developing “respiratory problems”, according to sources in the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

“As the government has formulated protocol for burying or cremating those who died of COVID – 19, the body will be handed over to the relatives as per these norms,” said the hospital sources.

Sources in the Department of Public Health said a male from Ramasamypuram, who tested positive for COVID-19 on his return from Delhi after participating in a religious conference there, was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital recently.

“This COVID – 19 positive patient used to buy grocery items from a shop opposite the deceased woman’s house in Boldenpuram. As the woman was also a customer of this shop, she had contracted the viral infection, which has spread to her son and the daughter-in-law, the lab technician,” said the sources.

Subsequently, the health department officials isolated the relatives who visited the lab technician’s house recently.

