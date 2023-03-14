First Book Fair in Theni ends with sales of ₹81 lakh from 1.50 lakh visitors

March 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - THENI

As many as 1.50 lakh persons visited the first edition of Theni Book Fair and books worth about ₹81 lakh were sold, said organisers at the valedictory function held here on Monday.

Though the Fair was planned for 10 days, due to overwhelming response, it was extended by one more day. There were 50 stalls at the fair and the number is expected to increase next year. The district administration received good support from officials, NGOs and volunteers for organising the fair and they were honoured by Collector R. V. Shajeevana.

Writers, authors and poets from Theni district were honoured. Kaviarangam and pattimandrams were organised. Noted lyricist Vairamuthu addressed the gathering during the fair.

Students from schools and colleges, who visited the stalls, were given over 11,500 coupons and books by the publishers to inculcate reading habit.

The Collector, in her address, said that Tamil Nadu government’s initiative to have Book Fair in every district had achieved such a success that it had become a people’s movement everywhere. The large number of visitors on every day of the fair showed that people were after gathering knowledge and bought books., Ms. Shajeevana said.

A total of 4,394 books worth ₹22,500 were donated to the Prisons department and traditional food counters did good business, the organisers said.