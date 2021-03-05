First batch of Olive Ridley turtles released

Ramanathapuram

05 March 2021 20:04 IST

The Forest department officials released the season’s first batch of 131 Olive Ridley hatchlings into the sea near MR Chathiram here on Friday.

These eggs were part of the first batch of 135 eggs collected on January 11. They were hatched in the hatchery at MR Chathiram near Danushkodi.

Releasing the hatchlings into the sea, Wildlife Warden of Ramanathapuram A. S. Marimuthu said that five species of turtles are found along the shore of the district - Olive Ridley turtles, Green Sea turtles, Leatherback sea turtles, Loggerhead sea turtles, and Hawksbill sea turtles.

Due to repeated awareness among the local communities, the turtles caught in the fishing nets along Palk Bay and Gulf of Mannar regions are rescued and released into the sea by forest department officials.

Mr. Marimuthu said that every year, the nesting season of Olive Ridley turtles takes place in the district from December to April. Through various special schemes of the government, the eggs are collected by the forest department officials, along with the help of local residents.

The collected eggs are kept in the hatcheries at MR Chathiram and Munthal. The eggs usually take 48 to 54 days to hatch, he added.

Around 13,800 eggs have been collected this season, which is higher than last season, he added.

Mandapam Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh was also present.