First batch of medical college reminisce about college days

January 11, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of the first batch of Madurai Medical College at a reunion in Madurai on Tuesday.

Students of the first batch of Madurai Medical College at a reunion in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Rewinding back in time, 11 of the 50 students of the first batch (1954) of Madurai Medical College met at a hotel in Madurai on Tuesday.

Now past 85 years, they came from various parts of the country and went down memory lane. They talked about their college days. The meeting also had the participation of five spouses of doctors who had passed away as a way of expressing their gratitude for the over five decade-old friendship. Out of them, only three continue to see patients. The alumni who met included ex-Vice Principal of MMC Sembon David and retired professor A. Devadoss.

Later, the doctors planted a sapling on the premises of Madurai Medical College in the presence of Dean A. Rathinavel who honoured them.

