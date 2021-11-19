Firm engaged

Madurai

Madurai Smart City Limited (MSCL) has appointed Delhi-based infrastructure consultancy company Rudrabhishek Enterprises (RE) as the project management consultants for monitoring and supervising the underground sewerage scheme, the Madurai Corporation project for North of Vaigai River (Phase II).

MSCL is engaged in developing lakes restoration and rejuvenation-cum-green non-motorised transport corridor project in Madurai. It has engaged RE to monitor the sanitation project implementation, said a press statement issued by RE.