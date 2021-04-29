Firing victims’ kin demand permanent closure of plant

THOOTHUKUDI

29 April 2021 21:25 IST

Protest against SC order on reopening of Sterlite Copper

Families of anti-Sterlite agitation firing victims on Thursday submitted a petition at the Collectorate here in protest against the Supreme Court’s order allowing operation of the plant.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production unit at its Sterlite Copper premises in Thoothukudi in the wake of an alarming rise in number of COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals and growing shortage of oxygen.

Subsequently, anti-Sterlite groups announced that residents of Thoothukudi would observe ‘Black Day’ on Thursday. Black flags could be seen tied in a few houses in Pandaarampatti and ‘Ban Sterlite’ rangoli drawn at a few places in the village.

Also, some family members of the firing victims, carrying photos of the deceased, arrived at the Collectorate on Thursday and submitted a petition seeking permanent closure of the plant.

“We have lost our loved ones in the police firing for having protested against the copper smelter. Some of us are yet to recover from the injuries we sustained in the firing. However, the Supreme Court, without understanding our pain, has ordered operation of the oxygen plant of Sterlite Copper. We cannot accept it,” they said in the petition submitted to the Collector.