Firing exercise: fiat to Rameswaram fishermen

September 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Rameswaram

Fishermen in Rameswaram coastal region have been advised to keep away from 2 nautical miles from the coast from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi on Thursday morning, owing to a firing practice to be taken up by Indian Coast Guard. In a letter addressed to fishermen associations, the Deputy Director Fisheries, Rameswaram, V. Abdul Kader Jailani, said that the firing would be taken up between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday. Hence, fishermen should go beyond 2 nautical miles away from the coast, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.