Firing exercise: fiat to Rameswaram fishermen

September 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Rameswaram

Fishermen in Rameswaram coastal region have been advised to keep away from 2 nautical miles from the coast from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi on Thursday morning, owing to a firing practice to be taken up by Indian Coast Guard. In a letter addressed to fishermen associations, the Deputy Director Fisheries, Rameswaram, V. Abdul Kader Jailani, said that the firing would be taken up between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday. Hence, fishermen should go beyond 2 nautical miles away from the coast, he said.