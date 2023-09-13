HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Firing exercise: fiat to Rameswaram fishermen

September 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Rameswaram

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen in Rameswaram coastal region have been advised to keep away from 2 nautical miles from the coast from Rameswaram to Dhanushkodi on Thursday morning, owing to a firing practice to be taken up by Indian Coast Guard. In a letter addressed to fishermen associations, the Deputy Director Fisheries, Rameswaram, V. Abdul Kader Jailani, said that the firing would be taken up between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Thursday. Hence, fishermen should go beyond 2 nautical miles away from the coast, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.