Firing competition for senior police officers held

Commandant of Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion VI, Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay, has won the overall first position in firing competition held for senior police officials held at Kadavur Firing Range on Sunday. He won the first spot in firing INSAS and bagged the second place in firing pistol.

Among those who took part in the competition were Inspector General of Police T. S. Anbu, Deputy Inspector General of Police of Madurai, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram ranges and Superintendents of Police of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga, and Commandants of TSP battalions from Palani, Rajapalayam, Madurai and SP of Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Madurai and Deputy Commissioners of Police of Madurai City.

Mr. Anbu bagged the first spot in pistol and Theni SP, Dongre Praveen Umesh got the third spot.

In INSAS firing Mr Anbu won the second spot followed by Mr. Umesh in the third spot. They bagged the same spots in overall score too.

The winners of the zonal competition would take part in the State-level competition to be held in Chennai.