Two fireworks units found violating lockdown norms

20 May 2021 20:18 IST

Two fireworks units were found to have been functioning illegally here on Thursday.

Three teams led by Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar conducted simultaneous raids at three factories here.

However, one remained locked and the officials found workers in two units. “In both the units, the workers fled upon seeing us,” he said.

The officials found that fancy goods, for which highly inflammable chemicals are used, were being made at Sri Renga Fireworks at Podureddiyapatti. Crackers were being made at Neerathulingam Fireworks in Anaiyur.

The officials caught hold of some workers and made them to safely dispose of the mixed chemicals before sealing the units.

Both the units were owned by one Ramesh. Police complaints have been lodged for violating the lockdown norms.

He would recommend suspension of the licences of the units. Similar raids would continue in the coming days too, he said.