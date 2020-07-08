Fireworks units to down shutters for 11 days

Virudhunagar

08 July 2020 19:34 IST

Fireworks manufacturers on Wednesday announced closure of over 1,000 units for 11 days from Thursday as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of infection.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA) and The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association (TIFMA) have announced that the units would remain closed till July 19.

“The number of positive cases is on the rise in Sivakasi. It is highly impossible to find a positive person among our workforce,” said TANFAMA president Ganesan Panjurajan. Capital, however, was not a problem as banks were willing to give more loans to manufacturers, he added

Stating that awareness among workers was still very low, he said the suspension of work would prevent spread of the infection.

The district has reported 253 fresh positive cases on Tuesday.

TIFMA general secretary T. Kannan said that they could not find out whether a worker had come from a containment zone or not. Besides, most of the licensed units had huge stock of finished products.

“We do not have any more space to keep finished goods as marketing of fireworks was very difficult during this period,” he said.

Small fireworks units affiliated to Meenampatti Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association has joined major players in the 11-day closure. Smaller players had been complaining that they might be forced to close down the operation as they could not clear their stocks.

Over 1,000 fireworks units faced 43 days of lockdown in March, April and May. They resumed work in the first week of May amidst lot of conditions like thermal scanning of workers, provision for frequent hand-wash, social distancing in vehicles used for pick up and drop and periodical disinfection of units.