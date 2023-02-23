Fireworks worker injured in fire accident

February 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Sattur

A fireworks unit worker, S. Kalimuthu (35) sustained burn injuries in an accidental fire that occurred while testing sample fireworks at Vembakottai on Thursday.

The injured, who suffered 20% burns, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said that Kalimuthu, who works for Satish Fireworks at K. Madathupatti, was involved in testing samples of finished goods outside the unit campus around noon. As the spark from the tested goods spread to other fireworks, he was injured.

Vembakottai police have registered a case.