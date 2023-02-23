HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fireworks worker injured in fire accident

February 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A fireworks unit worker, S. Kalimuthu (35) sustained burn injuries in an accidental fire that occurred while testing sample fireworks at Vembakottai on Thursday.

The injured, who suffered 20% burns, has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi.

The police said that Kalimuthu, who works for Satish Fireworks at K. Madathupatti, was involved in testing samples of finished goods outside the unit campus around noon. As the spark from the tested goods spread to other fireworks, he was injured.

Vembakottai police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.