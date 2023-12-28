Fireworks units told to scrupulously follow safety rules to avoid loss of lives, damage to property

December 28, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Ahead of commencement of fireworks manufacturing season for 2024, Virudhunagar district administration has reiterated a slew of safety rules to be scrupulously followed to prevent loss of lives and property damage.

In a statement, Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, said that fireworks units should produce only the permitted varieties of fireworks and employ only the permitted number of employees on their premises. It is illegal for the units, which are issued licence by the District Revenue Officer, to manufacture aerial fireworks.

The Collector has issued a warning that violations would invite stringent action under Explosives Substances Act.

Similarly, allowing production of fireworks in temporary sheds for which building plan approval is not given is also illegal. No fireworks should be manufactured in unlicensed places by setting up temporary sheds.

The benefits of group insurance and Employees Provident Fund should be extended to all the workers employed by the units. The Collector also warned of strict action if fireworks manufacturing is carried out in rooms closer to office rooms or in magazines.

The Collector has also appealed to the workers to ensure that they take up fireworks manufacturing activities only in licensed units. They should not be lured by higher wages promised by the contractors and start manufacturing the goods outside the licensed units or under sheds set up near fireworks shops.

The employees should also ensure that they get paid directly by the licence-holder and their attendance is properly registered. Similarly, they should get employee identity card issued by the administration.