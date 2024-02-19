Fireworks units begin indefinite strike in protest against frequent raids

February 19, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

Collector warns units of production stoppage, if foremen, supervisors not sent for safety training

Over 100 fireworks units in Vembakottai, Sattur and Sivakasi taluks have begun an indefinite strike seeking permission for production of ‘chorsa,’ usage of barium nitrate, and in protest against frequent raids leading to suspension of licences for violation of safety norms.

The units, mostly affiliated to Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Armorces Manufacturers’ Association, also want the State government to legally fight for restoring production of joined crackers and usage of barium nitrate in production of fireworks goods.

The association secretary, U. Manikandan, said that the Supreme Court had banned production of joined crackers and usage of barium nitrate. “No other country has banned it. The government has banned the most used chemical without suggesting an alternative chemical for the industry,” he said.

While the Apex Court has directed not to produce joined crackers beyond 100 in count, the officials do not allow even to produce ‘chorsa,’ which has only 28 crackers. “This has hit the industry very hard,” he said.

Stating that only those factories where aerial crackers were made face frequent accidents, Mr. Manikandan blamed the officials of frequently raiding those factories which were not making these goods, but only sparklers, flowerpots, ground ‘chakkars’ and twinklers.

The indefinite strike would render hundreds of workers jobless, he added.

In the backdrop of frequent fatal accidents in fireworks units, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has warned of stringent action, including ‘stop production order,’ against fireworks units that fail to send their workers, foremen and supervisors for the one-week training programme.

In a statement, the Collector said that the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health was offering a month-long training on safety measures to workers, foremen and supervisors as per a 2012-Government Order to prevent accidents in fireworks units.

However, during the safety committee meeting, the fireworks manufacturers complained that sending their employees for the month-long training was affecting their production. Consequently, the Collector ordered for redesigning the training programme as a full-time programme for one week.

The training would be offered from Monday to Friday and the new format of training had begun from February 12.

In the first phase, the intimation of training programme would be sent to 35 units and their foremen and supervisors should be sent for the training. Those who honour the first intimation and send their employees would be provided with safety training free of cost.

Those who fail to respond to the first intimation and send their employees after getting the second intimation would have to pay a fine of ₹ 5,000. The fine for the third intimation would be ₹10,000.

Those who fail to respond to the fourth intimation would face cancellation of licence as finalised at the safety committee meeting, the Collector said.

The committee has also resolved to provide training to all the foremen and supervisors within three months.

Stating that the untrained employees were the major reason for fireworks accidents, the Collector said that the measure was to ensure prevention of accidents in fireworks units. The fireworks units that fail to get their foremen and supervisors trained within the stipulated time would face stoppage of production.