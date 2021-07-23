Fireworks units asked to take precautionary measures ahead of monsoon

Sivakasi

23 July 2021 15:48 IST

Lightning conductors should be tested there should be no work during rainy/cloudy days, says expert from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation

With the Northeast monsoon around the corner, fireworks units in the district have been asked to take up maintenance of lightning conductors installed on their premises, and to not continue with routine manufacturing on rainy or cloudy days.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has reminded fireworks units to provide adequate lightning conductors, wherever required. “The foremen who are responsible for the safety of workers and premises, should get the lightning conductors tested and ensure that the earth pits are in proper condition,” Joint Controller of Explosives (PESO), K. Sundaresan said.

Often, the lightning arresters do not work as the connection in earth pits are not maintained and this leads to accidents, he explained. “At least six to seven accidents are reported in fireworks units every year. In places where rules are properly followed, lightning strikes stop with minimum damage,” he said.

Magazines and working sheds are prone to lighting strikes due to the presence of trees in the vicinity. The units should take up trimming up of trees near magazine/vulnerable sheds especially during the rainy season, he said.

‘No unfinished mixtures should be left’

Mr. Sundaresan also said that the foremen should ensure that the workers do not leave any unfinished pyrotechnic mixture or powder anywhere in the factory at the end of the day.

“Even when lightning strikes at magazines, it will result in a fire without any explosion, if no mixture or loose powder is left inside it. However, the presence of mixture and loose powder will definitely lead to an explosion, causing severe damage to the buildings,” he added.

Finished goods kept in carton boxes will not be impacted by lightning. Similarly, the magazines should be kept clean and dry. “The foremen should ensure that the residual chemical mixture is destroyed properly,” he said.

Work in the fireworks units should be immediately stopped whenever the weather turns cloudy or starts raining. Ingress of water due to drizzle or rain will lead to self decomposition when it falls on aluminium powder or a pyrotechnic mixture, and would cause destruction as they are susceptible to fire, he said.