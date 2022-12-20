Fireworks units asked to pay ₹40,000 towards corpus fund

December 20, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

Fireworks and Matches units functioning in Virudhunagar district have been asked to pay ₹40,000 towards corpus fund for the newly-formed Fireworks and Matches Workers Welfare Board. In a letter addressed to all fireworks and matches units, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the new welfare board was formed in December 30, 2020 for the welfare of the workers. Based on the consent given by the owners of fireworks and matches units to make contributions to the corpus fund of ₹5 crore, the Collector has asked each of the unit to give ₹40,000.