Fireworks units asked to pay ₹40,000 towards corpus fund

December 20, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks and Matches units functioning in Virudhunagar district have been asked to pay ₹40,000 towards corpus fund for the newly-formed Fireworks and Matches Workers Welfare Board. In a letter addressed to all fireworks and matches units, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that the new welfare board was formed in December 30, 2020 for the welfare of the workers. Based on the consent given by the owners of fireworks and matches units to make contributions to the corpus fund of ₹5 crore, the Collector has asked each of the unit to give ₹40,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US