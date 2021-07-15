Fireworks unit sealed

Sivakasi

15 July 2021 19:48 IST

The licence of a private fireworks unit, which was suspended for violation, was found operating in a clandestine manner here at Anaiyur by engaging child labourers.

Following a surprise check by the Sivakasi Sub-Collector and team, they found that the unit - Neerathulingam Fireworks – was allegedly operating by deploying 35 women, 20 men and two child labourers. When the team arrived at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday they found the workers engaged in production of different type of crackers.

Investigations revealed that for various violations, the unit’s licence was suspended by the Collector. However, they were functioning in a remote location.

After a head count, the officials cross-checked the age and found that two labourers were below 18 years.

The officials took them for counselling and also enquired about their family and financial background.

Meanwhile, Collector J. Meganath Reddy directed the officials to seal the premises of Neerathulingam Fireworks and also lodged a complaint with the Maraneri police. The officials said that legal action would be initiated against the fireworks unit proprietor Neerathulingam and foreman Karuppasami. The Collector said that under no circumstances, child labour would be permitted and warned of stern action.

He appealed to the public to share information about such illegal practice through 1098 - a toll free assistance exclusively to help child labourers.