Fireworks unit accident: absconding accused held

November 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Jayamurugan, 32, an absconding accused in the case registered in connection with the fireworks unit accident that claimed 13 lives in Rengapalayam in October, was arrested by Virudhunagar district police on Wednesday.

Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Dhananjeyan said Jayamurugan, along with another employee of Kanishkar Fireworks, was involved in testing sample fireworks on October 17. Sparks from the tested fireworks fell into the unit and set off a major fire, which resulted in the death of 13 employees. Four other employees suffered injuries in the accident.

The police had already arrested the owner of the unit, Sundarmoorthi, 43, foreman Kanagaraj, 41, and one Ramkumar, 25. M. Pudupatti police subsequently booked Sundarmoorthi’s wife Kaleeswari, who is the licence-holder for the unit. She was yet to be arrested, the police said.

