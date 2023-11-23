HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fireworks unit accident: absconding accused held

November 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - SIVAKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Jayamurugan, 32, an absconding accused in the case registered in connection with the fireworks unit accident that claimed 13 lives in Rengapalayam in October, was arrested by Virudhunagar district police on Wednesday.

Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Dhananjeyan said Jayamurugan, along with another employee of Kanishkar Fireworks, was involved in testing sample fireworks on October 17. Sparks from the tested fireworks fell into the unit and set off a major fire, which resulted in the death of 13 employees. Four other employees suffered injuries in the accident.

The police had already arrested the owner of the unit, Sundarmoorthi, 43, foreman Kanagaraj, 41, and one Ramkumar, 25. M. Pudupatti police subsequently booked Sundarmoorthi’s wife Kaleeswari, who is the licence-holder for the unit. She was yet to be arrested, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.