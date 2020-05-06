Fireworks, printing units resume operation in Virudhunagar

A day after the district administration gave permission to industrial units to resume production, around 400 fireworks units started operation on Wednesday.

“About 60% of the units have started functioning at half strength. Others will resume work in the coming days,” said Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Assocation president Ganesan Panjurajan.

Stating that the 43-day lockdown had led to ₹300-crore loss of production, Mr. Ganesan wondered how long the restriction on worker deployment would continue. “If we are forced to work with limited strength for another two months, we may lose 40% to 50% production before Deepavali,” he said.

Raw materials were, however, available sufficiently.

Also, the units were in the process of getting passes for vehicles and workers. All units had been advised to take up disinfection thrice a day, follow social distancing norms and provide hand-washing facility. Workers were being scanned with thermal scanners before being allowed into the units.

“We need to follow the conditions for the well-being of our workers and our own good health,” he added.

Meanwhile, a majority of the printing units had started functioning in and around Sivakasi, said Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar.

Collector R. Kannan inspected some of the units, he added.

Match works were given permission to resume operation in April.