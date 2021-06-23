Fireworks manufacturers seek stringent action against illegal cracker units

An association of fireworks manufacturers has also sought a check on the supply of chemicals to such illegal units

The Meenampatti Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association has demanded stringent action against several illegal fireworks manufacturing units functioning in various parts of the district, and sought action to stop the supply of chemicals to such units.

Its president, G. Vinayagamoorthi gave identical memoranda to Virudhunagar Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy and Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar on Tuesday. He listed out various places like Kalaingar Colony, S.P.M. Street, Thayilpatti, Vettrialiyoorani, South Anaikuttam, Vijayakarisalkulam,V. Meenakshipuram, T. Kottaiyur, T. Ramalingapuram, Achankulam, Ondipulinaickanoor, Sankaralingapuram, Kanniseri Pudur, T. Sedapatti, R.R. Nagar, Kullursandhai in Sivakasi, Vembakottai and Virudhunagar taluks where illegal units were functioning.

Besides, illegal cracker and black fuse making units were functioning without any safety measures in various parts of Aruppukottai Taluk for the last several years, he complained. Those units have claimed several lives over the years.

Mr. Vinayagamoorthi wondered how these illegal units managed to get chemicals meant to make fireworks.

Stating that stringent norms were laid down for buying sulphur, he questioned how it was made available to the illegal manufacturers.

The association demanded that the district administration conducted inspections on the supply of chemicals and sought stringent action to stop the functioning of illegal fireworks units.