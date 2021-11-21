Fireworks industry warned against violation of SC directives

Collector J. Meghnath Reddy chairs a meeting with representatives of fireworks manufacturers’ associations in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

21 November 2021 18:27 IST

Manufacturers told not to produce, stock, sell banned fireworks

Virudhunagar

As fireworks industry is all set for a fresh production season after Deepavali, Virudhunagar district administration has warned the industry against using barium nitrate and making joint crackers, which were banned by the Supreme Court.

Collector J. Meghnath Reddy warned the industry of stringent action if the fireworks unit were found flouting the apex court order.

Advertising

Advertising

Chairing a meeting with representatives of fireworks manufacturers’ associations here on Saturday, the Collector said the Supreme Court, in its order dated October 29, had banned fireworks containing barium nitrate and joint crackers that posed a danger to the health of the people and the environment.

In order to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines, special teams would be formed for inspecting the fireworks units. “Any unit that is found violating the court order would face stringent action,” he said. “No fireworks that are banned by the court should be manufactured, stocked, sold or burst,” he said.

Superintendent of Police M. Manohar; District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian; Sivakasi Additional Collector M. Birathiviraj; Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Kalimuthu; officials from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, K. Pandey and Parvesh Kumar, and representatives of various associations of fireworks manufacturers participated in the meeting.