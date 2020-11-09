Fireworks industry sees positive signal from NGT order

Seeks lifting of blanket ban issued by several States

Sivakasi

Fireworks industry hopes for some relief from States that had totally banned bursting of crackers following the directive of National Green Tribunal banning crackers only in places where ambient air quality was “poor”.

NGT on Monday issued prohibitory order on bursting crackers between November 10 and 30 in all cities and towns across the country where the average ambient air quality was “poor”.

Heaving a sigh of relief that the NGT had not issued a blanket ban on fireworks across the country, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA) president, Ganesan Panjurajan, said that the ban order will be mostly confined to National Capital Area where complaints of poor air quality were reported.

Besides, a few State Governments have also issued blanket ban order on bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

“All put together, the NCR and the States where ban order is in vogue account for consumption of at least 55% of the total fireworks produced this year,” he added.

However, he said that the NGT order has given a new hope as all the States that have issued a blanket ban could reconsider their decision, on the lines of Karnataka Government, which has allowed Green crackers.

“We will make representations to Chief Ministers of all those States to confine the ban order in places where the pollution level was beyond control and allow people to enjoy the festival with bursting of crackers in other places,” he said.

The Indian Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association (TIFMA), general secretary, T. Kannan, said that the average ambient air quality that was around 75 to 150 during September under the lockdown had suddenly increased to 430-500 in November only because of industrial pollution and stubble burning.

“These were the days when no crackers were burst,” he said.