Fireworks case: HC grants bail to one and anticipatory bail to three

February 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to one person and anticipatory bail to three others in the case pertaining to the fire accident at the A.V.M. Pyrotech fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district. Two workers were killed and one worker was severely injured in the fire accident at the fireworks unit.

Justice A. D. Jagadish Chandira granted bail with certain conditions to the Manager of the fireworks unit Arumugam. The court granted anticipatory bail to the owners Gurunathan and Mahendrakumar and Vairamuthu, in-charge of handling chemical materials.

The court took note of the fact that the owners of the fireworks unit had paid a compensation of ₹5.50 lakh to the family members of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to the family members of the injured. The court directed the accused in the case to report to Elayirampannai police in Virudhunagar district.

CONNECT WITH US