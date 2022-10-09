Firemen take up awareness programme on safe way to burst crackers

Fire and Rescue Services personnel distributing pamphlets on safe ways of bursting crackers in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Madurai district have started awareness programmes on safe ways of bursting of crackers during Deepavali.

Firemen and officials from all fire stations in the districts have been going around the city and talking with people, young and the old, and explaining to them about various precautionary measures to be taken while using fireworks.

"This is an annual exercise to keep the people informed about the safe ways of bursting crackers to avoid accidents," said District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services), Madurai, S. Vinod.

Station Officers and firemen were also distributing pamphlets printed in Tamil in which dos and donts have been listed out.

"We are concentrating on the basics of handling crackers, like not to store them in kitchen, not to burst crackers while holding them in hand and to wear footwear," Mr. Vinod said.

Besides visiting people at bus stops, petrol bunks, shops and roadsides, the firemen also visits schools to talk to large number of children.

Among the common instructions one was to keep a pail of water ready whenever children burst crackers. The water could be used immediately to put off fire or to provide soothing effect on burns in case of any accident.

Similarly, the children should use longer incense sticks to burst crackers and wear cotton dresses.

Children should be allowed to use crackers only in the presence of elders and they should not be permitted to carry crackers in pockets of their shirts or trousers.

Similarly, the children should use rockets only in open space. They should not place crackers in glass bottles or tin containers.

In case of catching fire, the victims should not run, but should be doused with water or should be asked to roll on the ground.

In case of any burn injuries, the victims should immediately get medical attention.