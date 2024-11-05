ADVERTISEMENT

Firemen rescue two persons stranded due to flash flood near Rajapalayam

Published - November 05, 2024 05:39 pm IST - RAJAPALAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Firemen rescuing two persons who got stranded on the other bank of Sasthakoilaru during a flash flood near Rajapalayam on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Rajapalayam on Monday evening rescued two persons who were caught in a flash flood in Sasthakoilyaru near Devadanam in Virudhunagar district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, K. Vellaidurai, 33, and V. Kodeeswaran, 36, of Ammayappapuram had gone to take bath in the wild stream in the evening. While they were bathing, it started to rain in the region which lies along the Western Ghats.

Suddenly, the water level in the stream surged and it turned into a flash flood. The panicked men hurriedly climbed up the bank on the other side and got stranded. Workers in a nearby farm alerted the forest officials who in turn called the firemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firemen, led by Station Fire Officer T. Srinivasan, rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. However, the strong current in the stream kept them away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After selecting the right spot where the current was less stronger, the firemen got into the stream using long ropes. After getting into middle of the stream, they threw the rope to the other bank. The duo tied the rope to a tree and the firemen formed a human chain with ropes and made the two to cautiously wade through the waist-deep water holding the rope.

After some 90 minutes of struggle, the firemen pulled them out of the gushing waters before darkness enveloped the forest area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US