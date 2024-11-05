Firemen rescue two persons stranded due to flash flood near Rajapalayam

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Rajapalayam on Monday evening rescued two persons who were caught in a flash flood in Sasthakoilyaru near Devadanam in Virudhunagar district.

According to police, K. Vellaidurai, 33, and V. Kodeeswaran, 36, of Ammayappapuram had gone to take bath in the wild stream in the evening. While they were bathing, it started to rain in the region which lies along the Western Ghats.

Suddenly, the water level in the stream surged and it turned into a flash flood. The panicked men hurriedly climbed up the bank on the other side and got stranded. Workers in a nearby farm alerted the forest officials who in turn called the firemen.

The firemen, led by Station Fire Officer T. Srinivasan, rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them. However, the strong current in the stream kept them away.

After selecting the right spot where the current was less stronger, the firemen got into the stream using long ropes. After getting into middle of the stream, they threw the rope to the other bank. The duo tied the rope to a tree and the firemen formed a human chain with ropes and made the two to cautiously wade through the waist-deep water holding the rope.

After some 90 minutes of struggle, the firemen pulled them out of the gushing waters before darkness enveloped the forest area.