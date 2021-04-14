Firemen observe Martyrs’ Day

Madurai

All Fire and Rescue stations in southern districts observed Martyrs Day in remembrance of firemen who made supreme sacrifice during the call of their duty, on Wednesday.

This day is observed on April 14 in memory of 66 firemen who were killed while fighting a major fire in a ship berthed in Victoria Harbour in Mumbai.

At the Madurai Fire Office, Southern Region, Deputy Director N. Vijayakumar and District Fire Officer S. Vinod paid their respects by placing wreaths at a temporary memorial.

A statement said that one week would be observed with a theme: Maintenance of fire safety equipments is key to mitigate fire hazards.