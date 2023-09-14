HamberMenu
Firemen demonstrate rescue techniques to students in Madurai

September 14, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue and Disaster Management and Fire and Rescue Services department conducted drills to demonstrate evacuation and rescue methods during natural disasters at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Thursday.

Even as Fire and Rescue Services are fully geared to face any eventuality ahead of Northeast Monsoon, firemen displayed their prowess and state of preparedness at a city school on Thursday.

Besides displaying all machineries and life-saving equipment to the students of Elango Higher Secondary School, the firemen demonstrated few simple techniques for people in distress to save themselves from flood.

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar, and Southern Region Deputy Director (Fire and Rescue), N. Vijayakumar, were present.

“We have four rubber boats kept in different fire stations in Madurai district and adequate number of swimmers are ready to rescue people from marooned areas,” said District Officer (Fire and Rescue) S. Vinod.

The inflatable boats, with outboard motors, have been kept in Tallakulam, Madurai, Anupanadi and Sholavandan fire stations. These boats can be rushed to any part of the district within no time, he added.

Besides, lifebuoys and life jackets, the firemen are equipped with various machineries like power saw to cut trees that get uprooted during rainy days to clear traffic.

Similarly, concrete cutters, iron cutter and various drilling machineries were also available to rescue people.

The firemen demonstrated how people can make use of household articles to make lifebuoys and life jackets to escape from flooded places.

People can make use of cooking gas cylinder, plastic pots, coconut sheaths, thermocol and water bottles, they said.

They also demonstrated few techniques to carry injured people by using stretchers made up of logs and sacks and on hands.

The firemen also demonstrated different ways to put off flames using water, sand, wet sack and with fire extinguishers.

