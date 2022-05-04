Firemen demonstrate rescue techniques to hospital staff

Virudhunagar

Fire and Rescue Services personnel demonstrated various techniques that could be used by hospital staff and attenders of patients in rescuing people in the event of a fire accident during a drill held at the medical college hospital here.

The event was held on International Fire Day as per the instructions from the Chief Minister to take preventive steps to avoid fire accident.

"Hospitals are unique place where more vulnerable people, severely sick patients who cannot move and those who have respiratory problems who would require help of others in escaping from the accident spot would be present," District Fire Officer, K. Ganesan said.

The firemen demonstrated that in the event of fire, the staff should alert people in all wards of all floors explaining to them the spot where the fire has broken out. They should guide the patients to the nearest fleet of steps or ramps for faster evacuation. The people should be asked to avoid lifts as it might fail anytime.

Even as the people flee, the doctors, nurses and others should try to rescue the patients who cannot move. "We taught them how to make use of the bedsheets in the wards to be used as stretchers for easily carrying the patients," Mr. Ganesan said.

Such swift rescue by people can save lives before the arrival of firemen.

The contact numbers of police, fire station, revenue and TANGEDCO officials should be updated and kept in a place where the doctors and nurses on duty can see and alert them.

The staff were taught about how to use the fire extinguisher. They demonstrated how to escape from smoke.

The firemen displayed various rescue equipment like cutter, spreader, door opener, breathing apparatus on the occasion.

Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy, District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, and Assistant DFO, Manikandan, were present.