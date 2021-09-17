Madurai

Firemen demonstrate life-saving techniques

Firemen enact a life-saving technique at Rajapalayam taluk office on Friday.  

A drill on various life-saving methods was conducted at the Rajapalayam Taluk office.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by Station Fire Officer S. Jeyaram, explained how firmen were in a state of preparedness to rescue people who are caught in a distress, ahead of North East monsoon.

They displayed their equipment and tools and demonstrated how to use house-hold articles as life-saving equipment during a flood and to shift injured people.

Tahsildar Ramachandran, village administrative officers and other staff witnessed the drill.


Comments
