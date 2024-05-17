ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai fireman washed away while swimming in Vaigai river in Theni

Updated - May 17, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 01:49 pm IST - THENI

Fire service personnel said the 33-year-old had come from Chennai to Theni to participate in a temple festival; he drowned while out for a swim with his friends

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was washed away in the Vaigai river, after he went there for a swim with his friends on Friday, May 17, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Satish Kumar (33) of Andipatti in Theni district worked in the Department of Fire and Rescue Services, Tambaram, Chennai as a fireman-driver. He had come to his home in Theni to participate in a local temple festival.

On Thursday, May 16, he had gone with his friends to swim at a check dam near the Vaigai dam. During the swim, Satish went missing. His friends immediately informed the police, who in turn alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Satish could not be located on Thursday, the search operation re-commenced on Friday morning and the team finally found a body trapped between two boulders along the Vaigai river. During the search operation, water release from the reservoir had to be suspended, after the body was found, fire officers said, and added that around 20 firemen and divers were deployed for the search.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The body was sent for a post-mortem. An investigation is underway into the death.

The district administration had sounded an alert asking residents not to venture into the river due to a forecast of heavy rain. Public Works Department (PWD) engineers had also released water for irrigation for old ayacut areas from the Vaigai dam, for Sivaganga district. Hence, the discharge was heavy into the Vaigai river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

death / Madurai / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US