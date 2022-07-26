Fireman, four others, held for robbery

Plan to kidnap realtor for demanding ransom goes awry

Virudhunagar

D. Tirupathi, 36 ia fireman, is among five masked robbers arrested on Tuesday for snatching 16 sovereigns of gold chain from a real-estate businessman on Monday.

The Virudhunagar Rural Police nabbed the accused, seized the SUV and recovered the gold chain intact within 24 hours after they yanked the 22-sovereign gold chain from M. Kandasamy, 73, of Lakshmi Nagar on Monday afternoon.

The police got vital clues through closed circuit television cameras and identified the vehicle that was hired from a travel agent. The accused had camouflaged the identity of the vehicle by placing a banner on the rear of the vehicle, Inspector of Police, C. Raja Sulochana said. After the police traced the vehicle to the travel agent, the identity of the fireman was established.

The fireman, who was running a packaged drinking water plant in Avalsooranpatti, wanted to make quick money and he targeted the realtor for kidnap for demanding ransom from his family.

Tirupathi, who had acquaintance with Kandasamy, closely watched the movements of the realtor and conspired to kidnap him when he would return home for lunch.

As the elderly man stopped his two-wheeler in front of his house for the gate to be opened, the SUV stopped close to him. One of the masked man got down and tried to pull him into the vehicle. However, the plan went awry when they kidnappers were taken by shock when Kandasamy's daughter-in-law Sumathi, who came out to open the gate, suddenly held the accused, who tried to pull Kandasamy into the vehicle, by his shirt." a police officer said.

Realising the danger, the accused snatched the gold chain and all of them escaped in the vehicle. The police have arrested Tirupathi's driver, G. Krishnamoorthi and other associates, R. Satheesh Kumar (31), both from Virudhunagar and P. Azhagar (29), and K. Kaleeswaran (28) of Sivakasi.

The accused were sent to remand.