Firefighting drill demonstrated

February 20, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Senthil Raj who handed over equipment to fire and rescue services personnel in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj who handed over equipment to fire and rescue services personnel in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Collector K. Senthil Raj monitored a firefighting drill held at the Collectorate on Monday.

After handing over ₹ 3.50-lakh-worth equipment to the fire and rescue services personnel, Dr. Senthil Raj inaugurated the drill that included rescuing people stranded in the first or second floors of a building in flames, rushing victims to the hospitals, controlling electric, oil and liquefied petroleum gas fire etc.

The fire and rescue services personnel, led by District Fire Officer S. Kumar, trained the government officials in extinguishing various types of fire – electric, LPG gas, oil fire.

