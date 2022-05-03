Firefighting drill conducted

THOOTHUKUDI

Firefighting drill was conducted in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday in the wake of recent fire accident in Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital in Chennai.

As the Department of Fire and Rescue Services has asked the administrations of medical college hospitals and the government hospitals to conduct mock firefighting drills, the firefighters demonstrated the rescue of patients from the wards in stretcher, dousing the flame and rescuing the injured and others from the first and the second floors of the hospital.

The firefighters, led by District Fire Officer S. Kumar, 20 firefighting and rescue commandoes, nurses and others participated in the mock drill, which was witnessed by Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan, District Collector K. Senthil Raj, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy.