Firefighters rescue elderly people, domestic animals from marooned villages in Ramanathapuram

December 19, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Fire and Rescue Services officials at Sayalkudi in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday rescued several people and livestock from the rain-affected areas in the district. One of the rescued was an elderly woman, a heart patient, aged 80.

A team of officials, led by Station Officer A. Muthu and Leading Firemen R. Marimuthu and V. Arumugam, rescued five persons, two of them elderly women, from Narippaiyur. The officials said the rescued were reunited with their family.

The officials rescued at least 150 sheep in Narippaiyur and a bovine animal at Kannirajapuram. The cattle rearers, who had taken the livestock for grazing, were also rescued from the affected areas. The officials said that they had to brave knee-deep water during the rescue operation.

The family members had moved out of the houses in the affected areas and needed help to rescue the elderly. They sought the help of the Fire and Rescue Services in this, the officials said.

Later in the evening, the team cleared the debris of a big tree that had crashed on a road near Sevalpatti village to ensure that traffic was not disrupted, they said.

Meanwhile, Ramanathapuram district administration has sent flood relief material to the affected neighbouring districts.

