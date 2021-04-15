Madurai

One killed in fire

A woman worker was killed and three others sustained burns in a fire reported at Rajesh Fireworks unit under Vachchakarapatti police station near here on Thursday afternoon.

P. Adhilakshmi (22), who sustained 100% burns, succumbed to injuries at Government hospital in Sivakasi late in the night. R. Senthi (35), who suffered 90% burns, and T. Sundarapandi (40) and R. Muthumari (37), who suffered 70% burns, were referred to a private hospital in Madurai.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, led by District Fire Officer, K. Ganesan, rushed to the spot near Sadanandapuram.

The victims were involved in packing crackers when friction triggered a huge ball of fire but there was no explosion.

